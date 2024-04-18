Acuna went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Astros.

It took 17 games, but last year's NL MVP finally went deep in 2024, as Acuna got hold of a J.P. France sweeper to lead off the fifth inning and launched it 422 feet to straightaway center field. Despite the slow start in the power department, the 26-year-old has still been very productive from a fantasy perspective, slashing .294/.400/.397 with six RBI, eight steals and 17 runs scored -- third in the Senior Circuit behind Mookie Betts (22) and Ketel Marte (20).