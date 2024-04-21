Acuna went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's win over the Rangers. He also drew a walk and was hit by a pitch.

Acuna reached on an infield single in his first at-bat and then advanced to second on a Michael Harris II single before stealing third. He would be left stranded in the inning but would go on to score Atlanta's second run in the following frame on a sacrifice fly, shortly after being hit by a pitch. Acuna has underwhelmed at the plate in the early campaign with just one home run and six RBI so far, though he's now 12-for-37 (.324) over his last 10 games with eight stolen bases and 10 runs scored. He also has five multi-hit games over that stretch.