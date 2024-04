Acuna went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Monday's win over the Marlins.

The 26-year-old superstar continues to make an impact from the leadoff spot. Acuna is up to 10 steals on the season in 11 attempts, and he's hit safely in nine of the last 10 games, a stretch in which he's batting .359 (14-for-39) with one homer, two RBI and nine runs scored.