Acuna went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases in Friday's 8-1 win over the Marlins.

The reigning NL MVP has erupted for five steals in the last three games, giving him six on the season in six attempts. Acuna's still trying to get going at the plate, however, slashing .255/.375/.298 through 12 games while looking for his first homer of 2024.