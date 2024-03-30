Acuna went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 9-3 win over the Phillies.

The minor knee injury Acuna dealt with early in the spring appears to be a non-issue to begin the regular season, and last year's NL MVP singled in his first plate appearance of 2024 before promptly swiping second base. Acuna stole a career-high 73 bases last year to go with his 41 homers, and bad luck on the health front is likely the only thing that might prevent him from posting monster numbers again.