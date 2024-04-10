Acuna went 2-for-3 with a walk, three runs scored and three stolen bases in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Mets.

After going eight straight games without even attempting a steal, Acuna broke out on the basepaths, swiping all three bags against the battery of Adrian Houser and backup catcher Omar Narvaez. The reigning NL MVP is batting just .256 (10-for-39) in the early going and is still looking for his first homer of 2024, but Acuna has scored 15 runs in 10 contests while adding four RBI and four stolen bases.