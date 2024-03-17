Acuna will start in right field for Atlanta on Sunday for its split-squad game versus the Red Sox, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Acuna returned from his right knee injury in the designated hitter spot Thursday, but this will be his first time playing the outfield since late February. The team and the player seem to have zero concerns at this point about his knee flare-up, so fantasy managers shouldn't have any reservations about clicking Acuna's name at first overall.