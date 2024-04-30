Acuna went 1-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases Monday in a loss to the Mariners.

Acuna's wheels were key in the production of Atlanta's only run, as the star outfielder began the seventh inning by reaching on an infield single, subsequently stole both second and third base, and came around to score on an Ozzie Albies double. Acuna also struck out three times in the contest, and he's now fanned multiple times in three straight games, but fantasy managers are likely to mostly ignore that as long as he continues to run wild on the basepaths. Acuna began the campaign with just one steal through his first nine games, but he's since racked up 12 steals over his subsequent 18 contests.