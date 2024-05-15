Acuna is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Acuna is on the bench for the series finale, but his absence doesn't appear to be anything more than a much-needed maintenance day after he had started in right field in each of Atlanta's first 39 games of the season. Adam Duvall will step in as the starting right fielder in place of Acuna, who is in the midst of a cool stretch at the plate with just four hits in 31 at-bats over his last eight starts.