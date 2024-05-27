Acuna (knee) said Sunday that he wouldn't be surprised if he misses a month, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Acuna told reporters he was going on the 10-day injured list and said the discomfort is more like what he felt in 2018 than what he dealt with in 2021 when he tore his ACL. Acuna had a significant limp as he was moving around the clubhouse after Sunday's game, in which he collapsed in the top of the first inning when trying to go back to second base and needed assistance getting down the dugout stairs. He said he did not hear a pop, but Monday's MRI results still loom large. In Acuna's absence, Jarred Kelenic and Adam Duvall could play more against same-handed pitchers.