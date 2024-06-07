Acuna underwent surgery Wednesday to repair the torn ACL in his left knee, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The reigning NL MVP had already been ruled out for the season, but Acuna will now be able to begin rehabbing from the injury he suffered May 26. The 26-year-old underwent ACL surgery on his right knee in 2021, so he's familiar with the process. Acuna's injury that year happened in mid-July, not late May, and the difference could allow him to be ready for Opening Day in 2025.