Acuna was cleared to ramp up activity Tuesday and begin progressing towards a rehab assignment, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Acuna's scheduled meeting with doctors in Los Angeles appears to have gone well as he went in seeking clearance to ramp up his running. Aside from increased running, he will likely add defensive drills in the outfield to practice as well. With the outfielder's green light to ramp up activity for progression to a rehab assignment, he seems to be on schedule to return to action for Atlanta in the next month.