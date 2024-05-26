Acuna left in the first inning of Sunday's game against the Pirates due to a left knee injury, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Acuna went down in the top of the first inning Sunday after he planted his left leg trying to go back to second base on a steal attempt. He came off the field limping, though the injury is not the same knee that Acuna had surgically repaired in 2021. With Acuna out, Jarred Kelenic has entered the game in left field, with Adam Duvall shifting over to right field.