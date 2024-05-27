Acuna has been diagnosed with a complete tear of the ACL in his left knee and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season.

Acuna suffered a non-contact injury while trying to retreat to second base in the top of the first inning during Sunday's game against the Pirates. He missed the second half of the 2021 season due to a torn ACL in his right knee and now faces another lengthy recovery process. Over 48 games in 2024, Acuna slashed .246/.348/.356 with four homers, 38 runs, 16 steals and 15 RBI. Acuna will undergo surgery at an undisclosed date to address his ACL tear, while Jarred Kelenic and Adam Duvall could see additional playing time as the season progresses.