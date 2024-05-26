Acuna (knee) told reporters following Sunday's 8-1 win over the Pirates that he will go on the 10-day injured list, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Acuna collapsed in the top of the first inning of Sunday's game after planting his left leg when trying to go back to second base. He exited with trainers following the injury and was helped down the dugout stairs. Acuna noted after the game that it didn't feel like the ACL tear he sustained in his right knee in 2021, which is good news for Atlanta, but the 26-year-old superstar will be sidelined for at least 10 days. Manager Brian Snitker said that the severity of Acuna's injury won't be known until he's evaluated Monday. Acuna is slashing .246/.348/.356 with four home runs, 15 RBI and 16 stolen bases over 191 plate appearances this season.