Acuna went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Cubs.

The steal was Acuna's first since May 4, an unusually long drought without a theft for the speedy outfielder. He was caught on his only attempt over 12 games between steals. Acuna has struggled to get into a rhythm at the plate this season, slashing .247/.355/.351 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 36 runs scored and 15 steals over 203 plate appearances. Some regression from last year's 41-homer, 73-steal campaign was to be expected in 2024, but Acuna's career-low .706 OPS so far has been a brutal over-correction of his fortune.