Acuna went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Mets.

He took Jose Quintana deep in the third inning, part of a four-run frame for Atlanta. Acuna may be turning things around at the plate -- after posting a 26.5 percent strikeout rate in April, he's fanned just 19.4 percent of the time through the first seven games in May. He's also batting .310 (9-for-29) to begin the month with two of his three homers on the season.