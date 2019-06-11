Acuna went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Monday's win over the Pirates.

His second-inning blast got Atlanta on the board and kick-started a five-homer, 13-run outburst for the visitors. Acuna has now gone yard four times in the last six games, but it's worth noting he's become something of an all-or-nothing swinger lately -- he struck out three times Monday, and despite the power surge he's slashing "only" .288/.333/.508 over his last 13 contests with a 3:21 BB:K.

