Braves' Ronald Acuna: Homer barrage continues Monday
Acuna went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Monday's win over the Pirates.
His second-inning blast got Atlanta on the board and kick-started a five-homer, 13-run outburst for the visitors. Acuna has now gone yard four times in the last six games, but it's worth noting he's become something of an all-or-nothing swinger lately -- he struck out three times Monday, and despite the power surge he's slashing "only" .288/.333/.508 over his last 13 contests with a 3:21 BB:K.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...