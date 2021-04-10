Acuna went 4-for-5 with two doubles and a two-run home run in Friday's 8-1 win over the Phillies.
The young superstar fell one base short of hitting for a cycle. Acuna already has four multi-hit performances and seven extra-base hits (four doubles and three homers) through seven games, giving him a blistering .393/.433/.857 slash line.
More News
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Delivers three more hits•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Launches two homers off Scherzer•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: On base three times in opener•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Finds power stroke•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Slow start to spring training•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Played through wrist issue•