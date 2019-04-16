Acuna was named the National League Player of the Week on Monday, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 21-year-old hit safely in all six games last week with multi-hit performances in five of them, compiling a .545/.630/1.091 slash line with three homers, a steal, seven runs and nine RBI. Acuna has exploded out of the gate in 2019, and he's poised to join the ranks of baseball's elite superstars in only his second MLB season.