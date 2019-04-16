Braves' Ronald Acuna: Named NL Player of the Week
Acuna was named the National League Player of the Week on Monday, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The 21-year-old hit safely in all six games last week with multi-hit performances in five of them, compiling a .545/.630/1.091 slash line with three homers, a steal, seven runs and nine RBI. Acuna has exploded out of the gate in 2019, and he's poised to join the ranks of baseball's elite superstars in only his second MLB season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...