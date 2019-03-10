Newcomb gave up three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

The southpaw has yet to get a feel for the strike zone this spring, posting a worrying 6:6 K:BB through his first 7.2 innings. Newcomb is being counted on as a mid-rotation starter for the Braves this season, but if his control takes a step back from the already shaky 11.6 percent walk rate he managed in 2018, the organization has no shortage of prospects behind him it can turn to instead.