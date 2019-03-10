Braves' Sean Newcomb: Shaky control against Tigers
Newcomb gave up three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.
The southpaw has yet to get a feel for the strike zone this spring, posting a worrying 6:6 K:BB through his first 7.2 innings. Newcomb is being counted on as a mid-rotation starter for the Braves this season, but if his control takes a step back from the already shaky 11.6 percent walk rate he managed in 2018, the organization has no shortage of prospects behind him it can turn to instead.
More News
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Looks sharp in second spring start•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Confirmed as Game 3 starter•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Could start Sunday•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Fans eight in no-decision•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Scheduled to start Wednesday•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Set to have start skipped•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...