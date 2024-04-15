Newcomb (knee) is set to begin a throwing progression in coming days, MLB.com reports.

The left-hander has been shut down from throwing since the final week of spring training, and he'll likely be in store for a lengthy rehab assignment whenever he's deemed ready for that step. For the time being, the fact he'll soon pick up a ball again is encouraging and seemingly leaves Newcomb on pace to be ready to return from the 60-day injured list well before the All-Star break.