The Athletics placed Newcomb on the 60-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 25, with left knee inflammation.

Newcomb had knee surgery last September but did make four appearances this spring, so he evidently must have suffered a setback if a 60-day IL stint was deemed appropriate. It's not clear whether the A's plan to bring the left-hander back as a starter or reliever.

