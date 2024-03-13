Newcomb (knee) made his Cactus League debut in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Royals, striking out four over two scoreless innings while working around two hits and one walk.

Newcomb's integration into the spring pitching schedule was delayed while he completed his recovery from the surgery he underwent on his left knee last September, but he looked sharp in his two-inning appearance Sunday. Though Newcomb could be built up for a starting role over the final two weeks of the spring, he still looks set to miss out on a spot in the Opening Day rotation. Even if that's the case, Newcomb could still be included on the Opening Day roster as a long reliever.