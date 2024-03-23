Newcomb will start the 2024 season on IL due to left knee irritation, Martin reports.

Newcomb underwent surgery on his lateral meniscus on his left knee this past September, but he was able to make his spring debut March 13 against the Royals. It appears that he re-aggravated the injury, however, and the left-hander will miss the start of the 2024 season. In addition to Newcomb, the Athletics will also be without Luis Medina (knee) and Ken Waldichuk (elbow) to begin the season.