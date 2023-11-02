Oakland signed Newcomb (knee) to a one-year, $1 million contract Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The 30-year-old left-hander was a potential non-tender candidate for the Athletics this winter, but the two parties have opted to skip that process and lock in an agreement for the 2024 season. Newcomb required lateral meniscus surgery on his left knee this past September but is expected to be fully recovered by the beginning of spring training in February. He had been operating as a starter with the A's just prior to the knee injury and could get a chance to compete for an Opening Day rotation spot in camp.