Newcomb (knee) is slated to throw a simulated game Friday at the Athletics' minor-league complex in Arizona, MLB.com reports.

The veteran left-hander has yet to pitch this season due to knee irritation, but he's been in a throwing progression since the latter portion of April and appears set for the next step. If the sim game goes well Friday, Newcomb could potentially soon progress to what would project to be a fairly lengthy rehab assignment due to how long he's been sidelined.