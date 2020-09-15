Toussaint was optioned to Atlanta's alternate training site Monday.
Toussaint allowed eight runs (five earned) while recording just eight outs in his start against the Orioles on Monday. He now owns an 8.88 ERA in 24.1 innings on the year and a 5.97 ERA in 95 career big-league innings. Jasseel De La Cruz was recalled in a corresponding move.
