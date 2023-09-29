Toussaint did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over four innings in a 3-1 victory over the Diamondbacks. He struck out four.

Toussaint was able to limit the Diamondbacks to one run over his four innings of work despite struggling with his command throughout. The right-hander issued three walks on the afternoon, two of which came back-to-back with two outs in the fourth, and he's now issued multiple walks in 10 of his last 11 starts. It also marked just the second time this month that Toussaint was unable to make it through five innings.