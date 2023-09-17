Toussaint (4-7) picked up the win in Saturday's 7-6 victory over the Twins, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out eight.

A leadoff double by Edouard Julien led to a 1-0 Minnesota lead in the top of the first inning, but Toussaint shook it off and dominated the rest of the way, generating a whopping 32 called or swinging strikes on only 74 pitches. The 27-year-old right-hander has given up three runs or less while lasting at least five innings in four of his last five starts, but a one-inning, eight-run collapse against the Royals in the fifth outing has kept his ratios inflated. Toussaint will carry a 5.40 ERA and 1.47 WHIP into his next start, which is likely to come next weekend in Boston.