Toussaint did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing eight runs on six hits and two walks over one inning against Kansas City. He struck out one.

It was a brutal outing for Toussaint, who allowed four runs in the opening inning before allowing another four without recording an out in the second. However, he'd miraculously avoid a loss as the White Sox rallied to overcome a 9-0 deficit thanks to an eight-run sixth inning. Toussaint had been pitching well coming into Tuesday's outing, going 2-1 with a 2.76 ERA in his prior three outings. His ERA is now up to 5.65 on the season, with a 1.52 WHIP and 71:51 K:BB across 71.2 innings. Toussaint will look to get back on track in his next start, currently scheduled for early next week in Washington.