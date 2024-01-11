Toussaint agreed to a one-year, $1.3 million deal with the White Sox on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 27-year-old righty would be a reliever for most clubs, but he could compete for a rotation spot this spring with Chicago. Toussaint had a 5.45 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 74.1 innings as a starter last season, but he has shown he can be more productive in the bullpen, which is where he should eventually end up.