Toussaint came away with a no-decision Friday in the White Sox's 3-2 loss to the Red Sox, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander left the mound after 92 pitches (56 strikes) in line for his fifth win, but the Chicago bullpen once again squandered a lead -- the White Sox have 29 blown saves in 2023, tied with the Orioles for the fourth-highest total in the league. Toussaint had to settle for his second quality start of the season, both of which have come in September. He'll carry a 5.10 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 81:54 K:BB through 83 innings into his final start of the year, likely to come at home next week against the Diamondbacks.