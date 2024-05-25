D'Arnaud isn't in Atlanta's lineup for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh.
After going 2-for-4 with two RBI during Friday's loss, d'Arnaud will take a seat Saturday while Chadwick Tromp starts behind the plate, batting eighth.
