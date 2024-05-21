D'Arnaud went 3-for-4 with an RBI in the second game of Monday's doubleheader split with the Padres.

The veteran catcher sat out Sunday's game and Monday's matinee after taking a foul tip off his facemask Friday, but d'Arnaud cleared the concussion protocol and looked none the worse for wear in his return to the lineup. He's slashing .274/.350/.509 through 120 plate appearances this season with five homers and 17 RBI, but with Sean Murphy (oblique) expected to begin a rehab assignment this week, d'Arnaud's stint as Atlanta's No. 1 backstop could come to a close by the end of the month.