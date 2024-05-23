D'Arnaud is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.
He started the first two contest of the series, but with Thursday's finale being a day game, d'Arnaud will get a breather. Atlanta will go with Chadwick Tromp as its catcher for starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver.
