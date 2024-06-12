D'Arnaud is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

D'Arnaud will probably get the start at catcher in Thursday's series finale in Baltimore -- which is a day game after a night game -- but the veteran backstop has seen his playing time take a steady dip since Sean Murphy returned from the injured list May 27. Murphy will get his 11th start in 15 games since his return, with d'Arnaud getting the nod at catcher for the four other contests.