D'Arnaud (head) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres but is expected to start behind the plate in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The veteran catcher reported dizziness after taking a foul ball off his mask Friday, but he's avoided a concussion and will return to action for Monday night's series finale. Chadwick Tromp is starting behind the plate Sunday and will do so again for Game 1 of the twin bill.