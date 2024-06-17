d'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Rays.

d'Arnaud's second-inning homer was his sixth of the season but his first since April 22. It was also just the third multi-hit performance for d'Arnaud since late April, a span of 31 games. d'Arnaud has seen his playing time reduced dramatically since the return of Sean Murphy, seeing action in just eight games, and collecting 24 at-bats since Murphy's return in late May from an oblique injury.