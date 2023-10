D'Arnaud is starting at catcher and batting sixth Monday in Game 2 of the NLDS versus the Phillies.

Sean Murphy got the call in Game 1, but Atlanta will turn to d'Arnaud in Game 2 as they look to even the series. For what it's worth, d'Arnaud is 8-for-21 with one home run in 23 career plate appearances against Philadelphia's Game 2 starter, Zack Wheeler.