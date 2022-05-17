Atlanta placed Matzek on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with left shoulder inflammation, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Just as manager Brian Snitker hinted would be the case following Monday's 1-0 loss to the Brewers, Matzek will hit the shelf while he contends with a shoulder issue that has dated back to his most recent relief appearance a week ago. Matzek is scheduled to leave the team's ongoing road trip to return to Atlanta for an MRI, which should verify whether or not he's dealing with something more significant than inflammation. Snitker mentioned that Spencer Strider could take on a more prominent role in the late-inning bridge to closer Kenley Jansen while Matzek is out of commission.