Atlanta placed Matzek on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to May 5, with left elbow inflammation, Grant McAuley of 929 The Game reports.

Matzek missed the entire 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and has struggled in 2024, collecting a 9.90 ERA and 10:3 K:BB across 10 relief innings. It's not clear at this point how long he might be sidelined. Ray Kerr is up to take Matzek's spot in Atlanta's bullpen.