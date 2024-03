Matzek (side) is expected to return to Grapefruit League play in the next few days, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Matzek hasn't been available for a few days while dealing with some left side soreness, but he threw a bullpen session Monday and it sounds like he's mostly over the issue. The southpaw reliever has made three scoreless appearances this spring and looks ready to rejoin Atlanta's bullpen after missing all of 2023 following Tommy John surgery.