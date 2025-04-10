Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reinstated Matzek from its 7-day injured list Wednesday.

Matzek made his debut for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to Rochester, striking out three and allowing two hits over two scoreless innings. The left-hander opened the season on the IL after sustaining an oblique strain in early March, but he was cleared to join the Triple-A bullpen after making a one-inning rehab appearance for Single-A Tampa on Sunday. The 34-year-old will look to string together more quality appearances for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as he aims to earn a call-up to the Yankees. His contract contains a May 1 opt out if he isn't promoted to the big leagues before then.