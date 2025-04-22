The Yankees selected Matzek's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Matzek signed a minor-league contract in February and probably would have made the Opening Day roster if not for an oblique injury suffered in March. He's healthy now and has joined the active roster after allowing two runs with a 7:2 K:BB over 5.2 innings in the minors. Matzek will give manager Aaron Boone another left-handed relief option.