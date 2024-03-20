Matzek touched 95 mph with his fastball during Sunday's Grapefruit League appearance, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The southpaw's velocity is nearly back to what it was prior to his October 2022 Tommy John surgery, and Matzek certainly looked healthy enough Sunday as he struck out four Red Sox over two perfect innings in a split-squad game. Considering he didn't pitch at all in 2023, Atlanta will likely ease him back into action with lower-leverage duties to begin the season, but a return to the form that saw him post a 2.57 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 29.2 percent strikeout rate and 24 holds over 63 innings in 2021 doesn't seem far off.