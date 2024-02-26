Matzek (elbow) is scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut Monday against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Matzek is unlikely to work more than an inning or two in what will not only be his first outing of spring training, but also his first since undergoing Tommy John surgery in October 2022. Though Matzek reported to spring training at full health, Atlanta could still opt to place him on the injured list to begin the season if the left-hander struggles to regain his pre-surgery velocity and command during camp. Atlanta will likely let Matzek's performance in the Grapefruit League slate guide whether or not he cracks the Opening Day roster.