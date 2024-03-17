Matzek (side) struck out two over a scoreless inning Thursday in Atlanta's 3-1 loss to the Rays in Grapefruit League play.

Matzek's appearance was his first since March 5 after he was briefly shut down after experiencing soreness along the left side of his rib cage. The southpaw checked out fine in his return to the hill and remains in the mix for a spot in Atlanta's Opening Day bullpen. After missing the entire 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Matzek has fared well this spring with five strikeouts over 3.2 scoreless innings across four appearances.