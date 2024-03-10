Matzek wasn't available for Saturday's 10-3 loss to the Orioles in Grapefruit League after experiencing tightness around his left rib cage, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Matzek pushed to pitch Saturday, but the Atlanta training and coaching staffs ultimately decided to hold him out as a matter of precaution. Assuming Matzek's injury isn't a lingering concern that prevents him from getting back on the mound within the next few days, he should be in good position to win a spot in Atlanta's Opening Day bullpen.