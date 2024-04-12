Share Video

Link copied!

Matzek gave up two runs on three hits in the eighth inning of Thursday's loss to the Mets.

He also threw a wild pitch. Atlanta was down 10-3 when Matzek entered the game, so the performance didn't affect the final outcome, but he's now been tagged for five runs over his last two appearances, leaving him with a 9.00 ERA on the season, along with a 4:2 K:BB through five innings. Matzek has picked up one hold in his five games, and that figures to be the primary source of what fantasy value he earns in 2024.

More News