Matzek gave up two runs on three hits in the eighth inning of Thursday's loss to the Mets.

He also threw a wild pitch. Atlanta was down 10-3 when Matzek entered the game, so the performance didn't affect the final outcome, but he's now been tagged for five runs over his last two appearances, leaving him with a 9.00 ERA on the season, along with a 4:2 K:BB through five innings. Matzek has picked up one hold in his five games, and that figures to be the primary source of what fantasy value he earns in 2024.